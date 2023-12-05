Hemming Village paired with the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to host the 14th annual Christmas at Hemming celebration on Saturday.

Christmas at Hemming Village is a free event for members of the Rexburg community that includes shopping and winter fun for all ages.

Starting at 11 a.m., local businesses opened their booths in the lobby area between Downeast and Freeman Clothing Company and The Atrium event center upstairs. These vendors were part of “Shopping with Santa,” a feature of the Christmas at Hemming Village event that partners with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce to promote local business.

“I ​think ​(people) were ​here ​for ​the ​whole ​experience,” said Alisha Benson, owner of Cow Friend Soap, one of the local vendors at the event. “​It ​was ​really ​fun ​to ​have ​so ​many ​dynamic ​areas. ​They ​could ​go ​they ​could ​see ​Santa, ​they ​go ​shopping. ​It’s ​nice ​to ​know ​there ​are ​small ​businesses ​that ​are ​wanting ​to ​get ​out ​and ​talk ​to ​others, ​and ​it ​just ​helps ​bolster ​each ​other ​up … we ​can ​all ​just ​support ​each ​other.”

In total, there were about 19 visiting vendors at the event in addition to the permanent businesses at Hemming Village:

— Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

— Main Street Diamonds

— Circle of Love

— Madison Armory

— Official Patriot Gear

— Cow Friend Soap

— BYU-Idaho University Store

— Your Signature Jewelry Co.

— Rexburg Clothing Outlet

— PaperPie

— Scentsy

— Korty’s Korner Embroidery

— Divine Design Jewelry Co.

— Little Red Corner Decor

— Briley Paige Children’s Clothing

— Binary Cocoa

— White Sparrow Country Store

— Offshore Jewelry

— Sunnie’s Salon and Spa

The event also featured an assortment of activities for attendees such as a photo booth, a Santa sleigh ride with Mrs. Claus, a Bear World Experience with live animals and a variety of food trucks.





Booths for activities were on the street in the center of Hemming Village, which was closed off to traffic for the event. Activities were free to attendees and ran from 1-5 p.m..







The Grinch, Whos from Whoville, Santa and Mrs. Claus were all in attendance at the event for family photos.

The culmination of the event is the live nativity that begins at 5:30 p.m. after all activities and shopping ended.

“Our ​favorite ​part ​is ​our ​live ​nativity,” said Cami Willis, director of administration for Hemming Properties. “​It’s ​just ​a ​beautiful ​rendition ​of ​the ​nativity, and that’s ​what ​we ​feel ​Christmas ​is ​about … ​that ​is ​just ​the ​most ​special ​part ​of ​Christmas.”

The live nativity is set to music and uses family friends as actors to recreate the story. Live animals such as Mary’s donkey and the wise men’s camels were used in the retelling. Bleachers are set up for attendees to watch the nativity set atop a lifted trailer bed.

A distinct addition to the live nativity was Santa joining the other figures in the nativity and bowing to the infant Christ with the wise men.

This year, the event was sponsored by Taylor Chevrolet, SafeStreets, Edge Real Estate, Beehive Credit Union and Deseret Book. For more information on Hemming Village events, visit their website here.