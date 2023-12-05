Hemming Village paired with the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to host the 14th annual Christmas at Hemming celebration on Saturday.

Christmas at Hemming Village is a free event for members of the Rexburg community that includes shopping and winter fun for all ages.

Starting at 11 a.m., local businesses opened their booths in the lobby area between Downeast and Freeman Clothing Company and The Atrium event center upstairs. These vendors were part of “Shopping with Santa,” a feature of the Christmas at Hemming Village event that partners with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce to promote local business.

“I ​think ​(people) were ​here ​for ​the ​whole ​experience,” said Alisha Benson, owner of Cow Friend Soap, one of the local vendors at the event. “​It ​was ​really ​fun ​to ​have ​so ​many ​dynamic ​areas. ​They ​could ​go ​they ​could ​see ​Santa, ​they ​go ​shopping.It’s ​nice ​to ​know ​there ​are ​small ​businesses ​that ​are ​wanting ​to ​get ​out ​and ​talk ​to ​others, ​and ​it ​just ​helps ​bolster ​each ​other ​up … we ​can ​all ​just ​support ​each ​other.”

Shopper looks through scented soap bars from Cow Friend Soap.

Shopper looks through scented soap bars from Cow Friend Soap. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher

Vendors in The Atrium at Hemming Village.

Vendors in The Atrium at Hemming Village. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher

White Sparrow Country Store was a vendor at the event.

White Sparrow Country Store was a vendor at the event. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher

The event also featured an assortment of activities for attendees such as a photo booth, a Santa sleigh ride with Mrs. Claus, a Bear World Experience with live animals and a variety of food trucks.

Mother and her children observe the live animals at Hemming Village.

Mother and her children observe the live animals at Hemming Village. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher


Booths for activities were on the street in the center of Hemming Village, which was closed off to traffic for the event. Activities were free to attendees and ran from 1-5 p.m..

Event attendees order from Hawaiian Shave Ice and Gourmet Hot Chocolate food truck.

Event attendees order from Hawaiian Shave Ice and Gourmet Hot Chocolate food truck. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher


The Grinch, Whos from Whoville, Santa and Mrs. Claus were all in attendance at the event for family photos.

The Grinch and a Who pose with locals for family picture.

The Grinch and a Who pose with locals for family picture. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher

The culmination of the event is the live nativity that begins at 5:30 p.m. after all activities and shopping ended.

“Our ​favorite ​part ​is ​our ​live ​nativity,” said Cami Willis, director of administration for Hemming Properties. “​It’s ​just ​a ​beautiful ​rendition ​of ​the ​nativity, and that’s ​what ​we ​feel ​Christmas ​is ​about … ​that ​is ​just ​the ​most ​special ​part ​of ​Christmas.”

Couple prepares to watch the live nativity at the Christmas at Hemming celebration.

Couple prepares to watch the live nativity at the Christmas at Hemming celebration. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher

The live nativity is set to music and uses family friends as actors to recreate the story. Live animals such as Mary’s donkey and the wise men’s camels were used in the retelling. Bleachers are set up for attendees to watch the nativity set atop a lifted trailer bed.

Mary and Joseph are turned away from the Inn in the live retelling of the nativity.

Mary and Joseph are turned away from the Inn in the live retelling of the nativity. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher

A distinct addition to the live nativity was Santa joining the other figures in the nativity and bowing to the infant Christ with the wise men.

Wisemen and Santa kneel in worship in the live nativity.

Wisemen and Santa kneel in worship in the live nativity. Photo credit: Gabriela Fletcher

This year, the event was sponsored by Taylor Chevrolet, SafeStreets, Edge Real Estate, Beehive Credit Union and Deseret Book. For more information on Hemming Village events, visit their website here.

