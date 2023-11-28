On Dec. 2, Hemming Village is hosting a live Nativity scene, a Santa Sleigh-ride and local vendors at their Christmas at Hemming Village event.

In addition to the Nativity, Christmas at Hemming Village will feature various activities for all ages. Attendees can listen to festive music, savor hot cocoa and enjoy activities including a picture booth.

The booth features a visit from Santa himself, sponsored by Rory Kunz Edge Real Estate.

Christmas at Hemming Village starts at 1 p.m., and the Nativity scene starts at 5:30 p.m. The scene will recreate the birth of Jesus with live actors, animals and intricately designed sets.

The event will also highlight local arts and businesses. The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce will present Santa Shopping inside the Hemming Village Building from 11-5 p.m.

For more details on Christmas at Hemming Village, visit their website.