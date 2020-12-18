Christmas decorations bring the holiday season to Rexburg

Driving around neighborhoods and downtown, various decorations and lights bring the spirit of Christmas to Rexburg. According to Pew Research, nine in ten Americans say they celebrate Christmas and 95% of Christians also say they celebrate Christmas.

Isaac Beavin, owner of Gamepulse in Rexburg, said he likes to put up Christmas decorations in his business because it is fun to do. This year, decorated Christmas trees can be seen in the window of his store.

Beavin hopes the decorations remind people of Christ. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he uses it as an opportunity to share a little bit of his faith.

“The word Christmas is mas (which means) more and Christ, so more of Christ,” explained Beavin.

Austin Lange, a senior studying psychology, decorated his house with a tree and other decorations. Normally, Lange shared that his wife likes to decorate even more for the holidays, but they don’t always have the funds.

Lange saw many lights and trees in his apartment complex and thinks the holiday creates positivity for a lot of people.

At the Lange’s apartment complex, there is a Christmas tree in the main office. He also notes that he sees Christmas lights on various houses, apartment complexes and businesses throughout the Rexburg Community.

“Man I like seeing that,” Lange said.

He said it is a good way to set a holiday tradition and helps him to remember the Christmas season more.

“Most people like Christmas for one reason or another,” said Lange.

He thinks most people like Christmas either for the family, religious aspects or the gifts.

Lange said he and his wife would like to decorate for more holidays, but they don’t have the funds to do it for every season.

“This is like the one exception,” Lange said. “If we’re going to buy decor, it should go towards something we want, which in this case I guess is just Christmas.”

One of the best ways to feel the Christmas spirit and remember the season is to put up Christmas decorations in and on your homes and apartments.