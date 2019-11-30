Christmas party fundraiser for Voice Advocacy

Samantha Wheeler, a senior studying communication, plans a Christmas party every year. But this year, she decided to take her Christmas party to the next level — and used it for her senior project.

With her degree emphasis in organizational communication and advocacy, Wheeler wanted to turn her Christmas party into a fundraiser for the non-profit organization Voice Advocacy.

“They do a lot of awesome work for the community like suicide prevention, sexual assault awareness, domestic violence awareness — just lots of things like that,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler presented her project and advertised the event at the Department of Communication Senior Showcase on Nov. 21. She said she hopes that people will come to support advocacy.

The black tie Christmas event will occur on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m in The Lodge Clubhouse.

“It is going to be a

really good event,” Wheeler said. “We are going to have a jazz band, a DJ, Martinelli’s pong, a hot chocolate bar. There is going to be dancing. It’s just going to be a good night to come and support Voice Advocacy and have a good time.”

There will be a $2 fee at the door, with all proceeds going to Voice Advocacy.