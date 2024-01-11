The Idaho Falls Chukars introduced World Series Champion, Troy Percival, as their manager for the 2024 season.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Percival said during his introductory press conference.

Percival is a 14-year MLB veteran closer, and he won a World Series in 2002 with the Anaheim Angels. Percival is a four-time MLB all-star, and he ranks 13th in MLB history with 358 saves.

“Troy’s experience in Major League Baseball playing and then his coaching experience at the division one level… is going to make him just a great fit for Pioneer league baseball and putting together a great team,” said Chukars assistant general manager and BYU–Idaho graduate, Chris Hall. “We think he’s going to be a really great asset to what we do here.”

Chukars fans can expect to see a team that works for all nine innings.

“I’m not a guy that cares that you have the best skills, but I want a team with a lot of heart, a lot of backbone guys that, you know, they know what it takes to win,” Percival said. “I want guys that are grinders… guys who will fight in the ninth inning with two outs and down five, you know, the game’s not over till it’s over.”

Following his playing career, Percival spent five years managing baseball at the University of California Riverside.

“For one thing, I can go out and coach which is the primary objective, as opposed to the college level, where I think coaching is about 30% of what you are doing,” Percival said.

Percival is familiar with Idaho Falls. He previously owned a house in Alpine Wyoming.

“It’s a beautiful area,” Percival said. “There’s really no drawbacks to it. Except maybe that I’ll have to get on the bus quite a bit.”

Percival will make his Idaho Falls debut on May 21, when the Missoula Paddleheads enter Melaleuca Field to take on the Chukars.