At 15-21 with a .417 winning percentage, the Idaho Falls Chukars have had a rough start to their season. Thankfully for Chukars fans, there are reasons to hope for a midseason comeback.

One reason for the slow start has been their schedule. In their first 25 games, the Chukars have only played nine at home. They also have only played teams with winning percentages above .500.

Pitching has been an issue all season, but head coach and former MLB all-star Troy Percival has made big strides in improving the bullpen.

“Getting guys who can go five or six innings — now the bullpen’s not as tired,” Percival said in an interview with Local News 8. “They’ve been pitching better. That’s pretty much the basis of how it’s all improved.”

The top pitcher so far has been Owen Sharts with a 5.80 E.R.A. Hitting has also improved with Brett Barrera recording 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

The Chukars are looking to improve their record in a five-game series with the last-place Grand Junction Jackalopes.