The Idaho Falls Chukars came out with an early home run in the first inning of Friday’s game against the Missoula PaddleHeads thanks to Chris Monroe but struggled in the next few innings, falling to an 8-1 deficit.

They then came back to 8-8 with seven runs in a wild fourth inning, helped by a three-run RBI from Tyler Wyatt.

The Chukars had a major issue with pitching. Coach Troy Percival made several pitching changes throughout the game, but the Chukars still suffered on defense, eventually falling by a final score of 18-17.

The Chukars’ overall record so far is 1-3, with two more home games: one on Saturday at 7 p.m. and another on Sunday at 2 p.m. before a stretch of away games against the Northern Colorado Owlz.