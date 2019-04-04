Church announces changes to LGBTQ policy ahead of conference

Sharing is caring!











Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met Thursday morning, providing instruction and policy changes.

According to the Church’s Newsroom, under direction of the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks shared that effective immediately, children of parents who identify as LGBTQ may be baptized without First Presidency approval under certain conditions. First, custodial parents must give permission for the child to be baptized, and second, the parents must understand both the doctrine and the baptized child will be taught the covenants they are expected to make.

Previously, the Church Handbook “characterized same-gender marriage by a member as apostasy. While we still consider such a marriage to be a serious transgression, it will not be treated as apostasy for purposes of Church discipline,” according to the news release.

The First Presidency further emphasized immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated equally.

In addition parents who are not members of the Church, including LGBTQ parents can request their baby be blessed by a worthy Melchizedek Priesthood holder, with the understanding that congregation members will contact them periodically. When the child who has been blessed reaches the age of 8, a member of the Church will contact the parents, proposing that the child be baptized.

“The very positive policies announced this morning should help affected families. In addition, our members’ efforts to show more understanding, compassion and love should increase respect and understanding among all people of goodwill. We want to reduce the hate and contention so common today. We are optimistic that a majority of people — whatever their beliefs and orientations — long for better understanding and less contentious communications. That is surely our desire, and we seek the help of our members and others to attain it,” according to the First Presidency in the news release.

At the General Leadership Session President Russell M. Nelson shared his reflections thought the past year, especially in the revelations, “that which bringeth joy, that which bringeth life eternal.” President Nelson said everyone is an eyewitness to the revelations which the Lord has given, guiding the affairs of His Church.

President Nelson also taught the importance of ministering and repenting and said, “As we embrace the gift of repentance we will rise up and minister in a holier way and make our homes centers of gospel learning.”

The 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Those wishing to watch the global broadcast may do so at the Church’s website.