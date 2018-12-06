Church announces changes to pageants

Sharing is caring!











The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released an updated list with the pageants that will continue and the ones that will discontinue.

This is an update of the statement the Church released on Oct. 27 that announced discussions about the end, modification or continuation of the existing productions.

According to a press release from the Church, these are the decisions the Church has made from those discussions:

The Nauvoo Pageant will continue with support from Church headquarters.

The Mesa Pageant will continue under area leadership in 2021 following the renovation of the Mesa Temple.

The British Pageant will continue every four years under area leadership. The next pageant will be in 2021.

The Hill Cumorah Pageant will end in 2020.

The Manti Pageant will end in 2019.

The Castle Valley Pageant is discontinued.

The Clarkston Pageant is discontinued.

With these changes, the Church encourages local leaders and members to focus their efforts on learning the gospel in their homes and participate in the Church’s supporting programs designed for children, youth, individuals and families as well as Sabbath worship.

“The goal of every activity in the Church should be to increase faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and to share His gospel message throughout the world,” according to the press release. “Local celebrations of culture and history may be appropriate. Larger productions, such as pageants, are discouraged.”