The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Teton River Idaho Temple will take place June 1.

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, Second Counselor in the North America Central Area Presidency, is set to preside over the event.

According to the news release, this second Rexburg temple will be built on a 16.6-acre lot located across from Walmart at Second East 2000 North Rexburg. Official plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 130,000 square feet.

When President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of this temple during the October 2021 General Conference, he encouraged members to prioritize and set time aside for the Lord through temple work and worship.

“I plead with you today to counter the lure of the world by making time for the Lord in your life—each and every day,” President Nelson said.

Attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony will be by invitation only.

More details will be released as the date of the event grows closer.

Other temples in Idaho that are in operation, under construction, or announced include the Boise Idaho Temple, Burley Idaho Temple, Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, Meridian Idaho Temple, Montpelier Idaho Temple, Pocatello Idaho Temple, Rexburg Idaho Temple, Teton River Idaho Temple and Twin Falls Idaho Temple.