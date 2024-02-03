The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Seminaries and Institutes of Religion announced new Life Preparation lessons on Thursday in a Church news release.

This is an expansion to the Church’s seminary educational program starting January 2024 in some areas of the United States and Canada, followed by a global usage in January 2025.

These new lessons will align with teachings from “Come Follow Me,” allowing youth to build strong foundations in Jesus Christ and the scriptures. They provide a steady ground for youth to continuously rely on, meeting their evolving needs.

“The enriched seminary lessons will help students handle challenging life circumstances, fulfill their divine identity and potential, become self-reliant, develop healthy habits, succeed in school, pursue additional education, prepare for missionary service and make and keep covenants in the temple,” stated the news release.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, Church Commissioner of Education, weighed in on the update.

“Our focus is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ,” Elder Gilbert said. “We would be missing the mark if life lessons on emotional resilience and college preparation failed to teach students to involve the Lord in their learning. We are teaching a generation to look to the Savior in every aspect of their development.”

For more information about the new curriculum visit the Church Newsroom website.



