Commemorating 10 years of service together, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and World Food Program USA (WFP US) are joining together once again to fund an emergency response hub in Barbados.

This hub will enable quicker disaster response by WFP and others throughout the Caribbean. This is made possible by a contribution of $4.3 million — $2 million from the Church and an additional $2.3 million from WFP US, according to church newsroom. The hub will be completed this summer.

“We couldn’t imagine a better way to mark our 10th anniversary with the Church than to do what we do best — build on our powerful relationship to help communities in need,” said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO in a news release. “We are truly humbled and grateful for the Church’s profound generosity and steadfast commitment during the past decade to help us end global hunger. The Church’s support has helped transform millions of lives, helping at-risk communities to become self-reliant and build food security against incredible odds.”

Often times, this Caribbean region is struck with many different natural disasters including hurricanes, floods, droughts and volcanic eruptions. With a new hub serving as a disaster relief program providing food, tarps, water, blankets, cots and hygiene kits, comes greater strength and help for the affected countries.

“Lola Castro, WFP’s regional director in Latin America and the Caribbean, called the new hub a “pivotal step” to better disaster response across the Caribbean,” according to the church newsroom release.

The World Food Program USA leadership is currently in Salt Lake City to participate in a service project on Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse. Among them will be more than 150 local young adults and students packaging over 900 meals for Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry.

