Effective immediately, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced new age guidelines for young adults of the Church.

The official classification for unmarried church members ages 18-35 is now categorized in YSA wards. In areas with an abundance of YSAs, leaders can consider “recommending an adjustment to provide a ward for members ages 18-25 and a ward for those ages 26-35,” according to Church Newsroom.

Unmarried members ages 36 and older are now identifiable as single adults.

According to Church Newsroom, an official letter from the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department about the adjusted age ranges was sent to local leaders in the United States and Canada on Thursday.

The purpose of the two distinctions is to ensure access to programs and content that are appropriate, identifiable and helpful to the various age groups within the Church. According to the church website, unmarried young men and women make up a significant portion of Church membership.

The letter also includes changes regarding Institute saying, “Institute classes are now available for ages 18-35. Classes will be divided by ages 18-25 and ages 26-35 unless the number of participants is insufficient to justify dividing the classes.”

The letter concluded that this change will unify YSA wards and bring them closer to Christ.

According to the Church Newsroom, the new adjustments are scheduled to be published in chapters 14 and 37 of the General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the coming weeks.