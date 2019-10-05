Church dissolves Young Men presidencies, drops term ‘Mutual’ for weekly youth activities

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints discontinued Young Men presidencies at the ward level along with other changes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of the Church.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles cited a scripture found in Doctrine and Covenants 107:15. The scripture reads, “The bishopric is the presidency of this (Aaronic) priesthood, and holds the keys or authority of the same.”

Elder Cook said as directed in the scriptures, bishops are to “preside over the priests and to sit in council with them.”

He said now the first counselor in bishoprics will have responsibility for the teachers and second counselors for deacons. The Church will continue calling advisors to the young men.

“These faithful brethren have done much good, and we express appreciation to them,” Elder Cook said.

The Church will continue to have Young Men’s presidencies at the general Church and stake levels. Cook said at the stake level, a high councilor will be the Young Men president and — with the rest of the high councilors assigned to Young Women and Primary — will participate in the Stake Aaronic Priesthood–Young Women Committee. Along with the Stake Young Women presidency, the brethren will serve on the committee with a stake presidency counselor as the chair.

Other changes affecting the youth of the Church include replacing the bishopric youth committee meeting with a ward youth council. Budgets for youth activities will be divided “equitably between the young men and young women according to the number of youth in each organization.”

Elder Cook also announced the word “Mutual” used to describe weekly youth gatherings “will be retired,” becoming “Young Women activities, Aaronic Priesthood quorum activities or youth activities.

Within all levels of the Church, the term “auxiliary” is also discontinued and replaced with the term “organization.” The Church will give the title “General Officers” to those who lead the General Relief Society, Young Women, Young Men, Primary and Sunday School organizations. At the ward and stake levels, the leaders of those organizations will be known as “ward officers” and “stake officers” subsequently.

Elder Cook instructed Church members to begin the adjustment as soon as branches, wards, districts, and stakes “are ready,” but by Jan. 1, 2020, at the latest.

“These adjustments, when combined and integrated with previous adjustments, represent a spiritual and organizational effort consistent with doctrine to bless and strengthen every man, woman, youth and child, helping each to follow the example of our Savior, Jesus Christ, as we progress on the covenant path,” Elder Cook said.

Additionally, changes will come at the General woman’s session of the Church and will be announced by Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, the young women general president of the Church.

Elder Cook did give one insight, saying Young Women presidents will now report and counsel directly with the bishop, not be delegated to a counselor.

“Going forward, young women will be a direct responsibility of the one who holds presiding keys for the ward,” Elder Cook said.

The announcements come along with many over the course of the General Conference. The Church announced changes this week regarding who can serve as witnesses in many of the faith’s ordinances.

“These policy adjustments are procedural,” said President Russell M. Nelson regarding the changes. “The underlying doctrine and covenants are unchanged and are equally efficacious in all ordinances. These changes should greatly enhance family participation in these ordinances.”