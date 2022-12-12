Church donates $10 million for immunization

The donation will be split between efforts to eradicate polio and immunize against maternal and neonatal tetanus.

On Dec. 9, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a $10 million donation to help eradicate polio and fight against maternal and neonatal tetanus in Afghanistan, Pakistan and various African countries.

Half of the donation will be given to UNICEF for their efforts to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT) through immunizing women in countries where the disease is endemic.

MNT is a highly preventable disease but is typically contracted through unhygienic childbirth practices that may be common in areas already affected by other humanitarian crises.

The other $5 million will be donated to Rotary International to help under-immunized areas and areas where the poliovirus was once eradicated but has since remerged. This donation comes at a critical time as eradication efforts recover from progress lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Church’s Annual Report for 2021, last year “the Church worked with UNICEF USA [in Venezuela] to procure vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and tuberculosis for over 400,000 women and children. The Church also funded repairs and maintenance for vaccination storage systems in three warehouses.”

Find more information about the recent donation on the church website.