Church donates old meetinghouse to Community Food Basket

After more than 15 years at its current location, the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls is relocating to a new building donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The meetinghouse is located at 351 W. 14th St. in Idaho Falls. The building is 17,389 square feet — 13 times the size of the Community Food Basket’s current location.

“We are excited to have more space to operate,” said Ariel Jackson, the executive director of the Community Food Basket. “We are currently serving more folks than we saw during the height of the pandemic in a space that is just not large enough to accommodate the food, volunteers and patrons in a comfortable and safe manner.”

Jackson reported that in 2017, the Community Food Basket served 2,500 emergency boxes to families in need. In 2021, over 13,000 emergency boxes were given away.

The larger building will not only improve the ability to package and process donations but will also enhance safety for both patrons and volunteers.

“We are thrilled to have the ability to bring those coming to us for help, move from waiting in line in the extreme Idaho weather to an indoor area that will be both warm and cool when needed,” Jackson said.

Though the new building is gratefully received, some changes and additions need to be made. According to Jackson, they need accessibility ramps and a dock area in the back for trucks to unload. Removing carpets and adding sturdy flooring where food will be stored is also on the list of renovations.

The church building dates back to the 1950s and hasn’t functioned as a meetinghouse for at least 10 years.

“We are grateful to the food basket for its many years of dedicated service helping individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and for the opportunity to re-purpose this building in such a meaningful way,” said Fernando Castro, a member of the Church’s Tenth Quorum of the Seventy, in a Church news release.

“Community Food Basket is forever grateful to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for this much-needed donation,” Jackson said. “This space is perfect and will benefit those we serve for years and years.”