The BYU-Idaho Career Center announced that there are opportunities for students to intern with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The internship program spans all major departments and business functions. A Church internship is a way to gain business experience and network with professionals in your field—all while experiencing the spiritual atmosphere of church employment.

Internships are offered in four-month, six-month or one-year terms and begin at different times throughout the year. Students who intern generally work 30–40 hours per week. All applicants must be temple-worthy Church members.

Church internships are generally paid and often include health benefits such as, leave time (paid vacation and sick time) and holiday pay, health benefits (such as medical, dental, and vision insurance), retirement plans, life and disability insurance and wellness programs.

Compensation is designed to be comparable to similar jobs in the relevant market. Talents and professional skills can be put to work for Church employment by searching and applying for available positions here.

Through Church internships, college students and recent graduates can gain hands-on learning while experiencing the Church workforce culture. With an internship program that spans all major departments and business functions, the Church provides more than an opportunity to put another line on your resume—it’s an opportunity to get your feet wet and put your skills to the test.

According to the Church website, “working for the Church means you’ll be part of a team where diverse individuals share a love for the gospel of Jesus Christ. It’s a workplace where your spiritual contributions are valued.”

The Career Center at BYU-I is committed to empowering you to develop your plan to find and get a great job.

For more information about available Church internships or to answer questions, visit the Career Center at the Hyrum Manwaring Center, across from the University store. Representatives from certain Church internships will also attend the Writing and Communication Career Fair on Wednesday.