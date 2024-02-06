The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in a news release on Thursday that anyone with a Church website account can sign up for their magazine subscriptions at no cost.

These magazine subscriptions include the Liahona for adults, the For the Strength of Youth for ages 12 to 18 and the Friend for children.

Printed copies of these three global magazines are offered in 50 different languages in most parts of the world.

To sign up or manage a subscription, those with an existing account can sign in on the Church website here. Anyone who does not have a church account can sign up for one for free. Church membership is not required to sign up for an account.

The offer is one subscription of up to three magazines per household. Any additional magazines can be purchased through the Church’s store.

At Church Distribution Centers and Deseret Book retail stores, click the subscribe button next to the magazine images and descriptions to purchase a subscription to printed magazines.

To sign up for a monthly email notification about new issue releases of an online magazine, choose the desired digital magazines under ‘Email for Online Magazines.‘

The church provides these three types of mass media to share inspirational stories and messages while supporting home-centered gospel study.

“The church wants to give greater access to the words of the prophets, and we are excited to make the printed copies of the Church Magazines available at no cost,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in August 2023. “We come closer to Jesus Christ as we consistently participate in gospel study in the home.”

Find more information about the free magazine subscriptions here.