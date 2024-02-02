As of January 24, 2024 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched new Africa-wide French church news website to consolidate the thousands of French-speaking saints in Africa.

According to a news release from Church Newsroom, Sean Donnelly, area relations manager for Africa of the Church Communication Department, shared his thoughts about the recent launch.

“Following the success of the Africa-wide English Newsroom for the Church, we decided to create a consolidated French language news site for all of Africa,” Donnelly said. “We noticed that many of those visiting the English site were from Francophone countries.”

There are about 29 different countries in Africa that are French–speaking according to Frenchside, and 791,837 of this population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We are telling their story,” Donnelly said in the news release. “Their story of growth, the story of faith and miracles. While much of the news will be from the African continent, the site will also include important news from Church headquarters in the French language. These stories, these images will inform and inspire you. They will warm your heart.”

For more information see the new French website.