The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new Gospel Stream app that is ad-free and designed to aid gospel learning at home and at church.

The Gospel Stream app is filled with recorded broadcasts, gospel messages and videos. According to Church News, most content will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

With the release of the new app, the previous Saints Channel and Gospel Media apps are no longer available.

The Gospel Stream app will be the Church’s primary location for gospel media content. The October 2023 general conference was the first time they streamed a global broadcast through the app.

“The idea is that this will supplement the family learning experience,” said Matt Anderson, a product manager for the Church according to Church News.