Church releases new video: What would you do with one more day?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new video this week interviewing people about how they would spend their last day if they were given only one more day to live.

“I would hug all of my friends,” one participant said. “I would say bye. I would tell them, ‘We’ll see each other again. It’s not goodbye, it’s just see you later,'”

A common answer among survey participants was that they would spend time with family and other loved ones.

Another common answer was that they would spend the day doing something that he or she loved, such as a picnic or a hunting trip.

The video ends by showing a quote by Elder Taylor G Godoy, General Authority Seventy, about the Atonement of Jesus Christ and the peace that it brings to life.

Godoy said, “May we enjoy the peace and rejoicing that the sacrifice…and the Atonement of the Savior Jesus Christ can provide…every time we have the opportunity to live one more day.”

What would you do with one more day to live?

You can watch the video here.