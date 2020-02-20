Citizens for Decency: education and recovery

Citizens for Decency’s #UniteToFightPorn conference in Blackfoot, Idaho, “is not just for people who struggle with pornography, it’s for everybody,” said Andrew Russell, co-chief of staff at Citizens for Decency.
From signing letters to influential members of Congress to assembling some of the world’s foremost authorities on the damaging effects of pornography, Citizens for Decency sets itself apart from other organizations such as Fight the New Drug.
Some organizations lean towards educating the public about pornography awareness, while other organizations focus on recovering from addiction; however, Citizens for Decency combines education and recovery, Russell said.
On Feb. 22, the #UniteToFightPorn conference assembles at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, starting at 1 p.m.
“If everybody just became more aware about what they themselves were doing, and take five minutes a day and devote it to something … something else is gonna better somebody else,” said Craig Cobia, co-founder of Citizens for Decency. “It’s going to improve society.”
The sixth conference features six speakers — including Clay Olsen, co-founder and director of Fight the New Drug — that have devoted their lives to solving the problems posed by pornography.
“I want people to take away from this conference that they can become a committee of one,” Cobia said. They don’t have to wait for somebody to tap them on the shoulder, and say ‘join this’. They can look around themselves, decide one thing they want to do, and do it.”