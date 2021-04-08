City Council debates developing complexes outside of town

On April 7, the Rexburg City Council met and discussed the planning and zoning recommendation to rezone the area of 525 E. Seventh N. to change the area to be medium density instead of low.

Several citizens stood to bring to attention that developers have recently filled in and plan to fill in ditches that serve to relieve that houses from possible flooding.

The developer has put city streets where the drainage used to be located, causing issues that could result in a lawsuit, said a client representative during the meeting.

Ruben Miller, a resident on this road, stated that the developers have not sent planning sheets to Fremont Madison Irrigation District where they can then show where the irrigation ditches are to plan in accordance with the right of ways that go to the ditches.

Another citizen, Roger Miere, brought up the point that the developers were to have built a pond or waterway that would be used in case of flooding. However, there has been no report of evidence of progress on that project.

The council decided to gather more information on the subject and obtain written documents verifying that the developers have been and are working with the irrigation districts.

The City Council welcomed four new members. Alex Owens will be the Building Safety Electrical Inspector, Haden Breckenridge will be a new Police Department Parking and Safety Attendant, Wesley Roberston will be from the Fire Department as a Mechanic and Technician, and Charlotte Roster was hired full-time to work for the city parks.

Two retired police officers, Lieutenant Corey Foster and Detective Rick Schmit were presented with shadow boxes and given honors for their work in law enforcement for over 20 years.

Douglas and Rebeca Chavez Tedford presented a program to help boost Guatemalan English learners to the city council to receive support and inform Rexburg of the opportunity to contribute to the effort. They are in need of start-up resources in funding and presented the program for those that are looking for an education but lack the means to obtain one while living in poverty in Guatemala.

The council also reported the following events coming up in Rexburg: Don Joe baseball complex ribbon-cutting held in June at the baseball tournament, Romance open house on May 19 from 1-4 p.m. for city employees, Teton Marathon for the first week of June, followed by the Soccer Cup June 9-12 and the Father’s Day airshow held on June 19.