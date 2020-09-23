City Council discusses the coronavirus

The Rexburg City Council held its regular meeting on Wednesday night.
The Sept. 16 meeting consisted of various proposals and updates regarding city planning, budgetary issues and other agenda items.
In the budget report, it was found that the local golf course is bringing in “a lot of revenue.”
There was also a public hearing for the proposed development block grant to the Idaho Department of Commerce which would provide $225,000 for improvements to be made to the Rexburg Nature Park. The proposal passed.
There was also a discussion between council members concerning the nature of the coronavirus in Rexburg and how to best proceed. The new cases per day are in the dozens.
The Teton Marathon and other associated races will likely have COVID-19 specific restrictions.
The new Eastern Idaho Public Health mask mandate was also discussed.
“Is there a good way for us to help (the community) understand what’s coming for us if we don’t comply with this?” said a council member about the mask mandate during the meeting.
Another council member directed remarks to the mayor.
“I think we need to be a little more firm,” said the council member in the meeting. “I’m scared. I think we need to be prepared ahead of time to do something if we need to.”