City council discusses upcoming activities and events in Rexburg

Committees on the Rexburg City Council announced a few of Rexburg’s upcoming activities. They invited residents of all ages to come and participate.

— Eagle Park clean up on April 28 from 4-6 p.m.

Council member Bryanna Johnson said the purpose of the clean up is to prep the park for summer use by picking up garbage, pulling weeds and getting rid of debris. She says the only thing residents should bring is a pair of gloves. They will be meeting at the pavilion.

“We’ll also be cleaning up those (mountain biking) trails, so anyone who has an interest in mountain biking over at eagle park can come help with the cleanup of those trails,” Johnson said.

— Romance theater reopening on May 19.

Details are pending, but Council President Jordan Busby said they are planning open house activities for that event. Updates can be followed on their Facebook page.

— Art stroll on June 4.

Details for the time and place are pending, but in the past, the art stroll has provided an opportunity for Rexburg residents to showcase their art to the city. This activity will include a ‘chalk the block’ competition, “which will be fun for some of the kids to get out and take part in,” Busby said.

— Escape room with the Museum of Rexburg: Home of the Teton Flood Exhibit (date not specified).

To commemorate the 45th anniversary of the museum, an educational escape room will be held at the Rexburg Tabernacle, Busby said.

“It’s very educational and very worthwhile,” Council member Mikel Walker said. “Any of those who want to do the escape room at the museum, it’s well worth the time.”

— Rexburg Free Clinic seeking volunteers.

Johnson also mentioned that the Rexburg Free Clinic is always looking for more volunteers. They offer free healthcare to the community and accept donations. Their contact information can be found here.