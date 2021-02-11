City Council passes motion to add police personnel in Rexburg

On Wednesday, February 3, Rexburg City Council members approved the motion to hire additional police officers for the Rexburg Police Department.

Two officers attended the meeting to plead their case to the council.

Chief Shane Turman explained that the number of police events have been increasing in Rexburg. “Events” are defined as anything that involves an officer call and are projected to be about 900 per month.

The increase in police officers would help address the crime issue, according to the officers.

Another officer noted that the city’s growth has been a problem for crime in Rexburg. He noted that while he has no problem with people creating a better life, some of the people who were previously gang members from California who moved to Rexburg have brought some problems with them.

“They’re trying to turn over a new leaf, but it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks,” said Mayor Jerry Merrill.

One woman on the council wanted to wait to pass the motion in order to compare relative numbers of events per population in Rexburg against other cities . This would see if the increase was justified because Rexburg is known as an uneventful city in terms of crime.

The City Council decided to directly vote on approving the officers anyway and passed the motion that night.

Chief Turman said they already have a few officers ready to join the force who have gone through training.