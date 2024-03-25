On Wednesday, the Rexburg city council viewed a documentary on the Rexburg Tabernacle, reviewed plans for the city’s upcoming easter egg hunt and talked about a new ice rink that will be coming to Rexburg.

At the beginning of the meeting, Jed Platt, the city’s cultural arts director, presented a new documentary on the history of the Rexburg Tabernacle which plans to undergo a series of renovations shortly. Directed by Bryson Bigler, BYU-I’s Soapbox Agency helped produce the short film.

Councilmembers also reviewed upcoming projects including claims for a contract for a community ice rink and a lease agreement for the purchase of police equipment.

The Rexburg City Council also discussed plans for the city’s Easter celebration on Saturday, March 30 including an Easter egg hunt and park cleanup.

“(The Easter Egg hunt is) hosted in collaboration with the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rexburg Kiwanis Club,” said the City of Rexburg’s website.

The event will take place in Porter Park. Children ages 0-12 can participate. There will also be a range of activities for families to enjoy together.

