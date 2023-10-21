In the Wednesday city council meeting, the City of Rexburg welcomed three new police officers: Isaiah Stanfield, Ignacio Correa and Kayden Zundel. They were sworn in by the city attorney, Stephen Zollinger.

Various budget topics were discussed including the new fiber optics system that is being installed in Rexburg by Silver Star. Councilmembers discussed the construction that will be done throughout homes in Rexburg and pointed to Silver Star’s willingness to work with city residents whose homes will be affected by the project.

City projects were also discussed at the meeting. Councilwoman Bryanna Johnson expressed gratitude to the BYU-Idaho students who helped with a recent cleanup project at Eagle Park.

Multiple council members expressed excitement for future park projects and downtown renewal efforts.

“We’re working on downtown and hoping to make that a more vibrant place,” said Councilwoman Tisha Flora.

The meeting took place two weeks prior to city elections which will take place on Nov. 7.