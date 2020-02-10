City postpones baseball quad decision

Editor’s note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

The decision to build a new baseball quad was postponed for further discussion for next Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

The council addressed Rexburg citizens Wednesday night on the topic of adding a baseball quad. The cost of the project equaled to a grand total of $2.57 million, with $1.7 million already in funding.

Madison County may consider donating some money to the project. The Council members want the County to commit to this before proceeding with the project.

The issue the Council is concerned about is the remaining $800,000 that has not been funded. The solution, they proposed, was to take off the lighting installation.

Council Member Tish Flora said, “This has been a long time coming. According to Mayor Jerry Merrill, the budgeting process for this has taken 4-5 years so far.

County Assessor Shawn Boice said the field has undergone a two-year legal battle. He said they are still having an issue with putting the fields in the city’s name.

Boice also conducted research saying that one tournament at the fields would bring in approximately $750,000.

The potential fields would be used for baseball, softball, adult softball and football.

The Council members were urged to move quickly on their decision by Brian Pyper. Pyper is worried that the longer the Council waits the more expensive the project will be.

The Council motioned to “table” the matter and has planned a work meeting in the coming week.