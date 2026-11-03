Clear the cabinet, protect the community

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Rexburg Police Department joined Walmart and Eastern Idaho Public Health for the Drug Enforcement Administration's national Take Back Day.

The event was hosted in front of Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event allowed community members to turn in unwanted or expired prescription medications for safe disposal. Take Back Day is an event that happens twice a year in front of Walmart, where Rexburg Police educate residents about what to do with medications that no longer have use, as well as collecting the medications.

Peter Noel, an officer at the Rexburg Police Department for nearly 15 years, helped collect medications during the event. The collected medications were placed in a box and sent to the DEA, which disposes of them by incineration.

Officer Peter Noel stands in front of his police truck ready to assist Rexburg residents on Take Back Day. Image credit: Lauren Westhoff

Noel explained that other methods of medication disposal, such as flushing them, can allow medications access to the environment and water systems. The Take Back program provides an alternative that safely prevents medications from being improperly discarded.

Prescription medications can also present safety concerns when they remain in homes after they are no longer needed.

"If you have those extra medications and the wrong person finds out about them ... there's a higher potential that they'll try to take them or use them, when they should have been disposed of," Noel said.

Removing and properly disposing of unnecessary medications from households can reduce the risk of misuse and theft, making neighborhoods safer for individuals and families.

"By not holding on to them, it really does help keep your home safer," Noel said.

For the past 10 years, the Rexburg Police Department and Walmart have engaged in a partnership. Walmart hosts the event; the Rexburg Police Department supervises it, collects medications and distributes educational resources from Eastern Idaho Public Health. The drop-off takes place twice a year, with another opportunity coming in April. Residents do not have to wait for the twice-yearly event to dispose of unwanted medications.

Permanent drop-off locations are available throughout Madison County. Information provided at the event listed the Rexburg Police Department, Albertsons and the Madison County Sheriff's Office as drop-off locations. Residents can also use the DEA’s Year-Round Drop-Off Locations - Search Utility feature to search for additional locations and information.

An image of a list of locations where unneeded medications can be safely discarded, provided at the event. Image credit: Lauren Westhoff

In addition to collecting unwanted medications, the bi-yearly event provides local law enforcement with an opportunity to not only collect expired prescriptions, but also connect with residents of the Rexburg community and answer questions about the program.

"I love ... being able to do this twice a year. It's a great opportunity even for us to be involved with the community, so that they can come and talk with me, and ask questions about drug takeback and how it benefits everybody in general," Noel said.

Through community partnerships and the twice-yearly event, the Rexburg Police Department encourages Rexburg residents to take responsibility for expired and unused medications rather than leaving them in the home or attempting to dispose of them incorrectly. These efforts help reduce the risks associated with improperly discarded or misused prescriptions and promote a safer community.