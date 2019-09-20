Clubs and societies for the College of Language and Letters

Clinical Spanish Interpreters Society

Students interested in joining the Clinical Spanish Interpreters Society can go to the Joseph F. Smith Building room 286 on Thursdays at 2 p.m. Contact Steve Stewart, a faculty member of the English Department and adviser for the Society.



English Academic Society

The English Academic Society gathers at 2 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information about the Society and additional information, contact Matt Babock, adviser and English Department faculty member, or Rebekah Monson, the Society president.

Genealogical Society

The Genealogical Society meets every first and third Tuesday. Contact Jessica Murray, the president, or Margaret Chesley, adviser and online faculty member, for more information. Check them out on their Facebook.

History Honor Society

Students wishing to join can find out more information by contacting Hyrum Lewis, the adviser and faculty member in the Department of History, Geography and Political Science, or Mariah McGough, the president. To participate, students pay $5 per semester or a $40 one-time national fee.

Humanities Society

The Humanities Society holds meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. in John Taylor Building room 247. Jonathan Austad, the Society adviser and faculty member of the Department of Humanities and Philosophy, and the Society president, Marissa Schnell, can provide more information about the Humanities Society.

International Studies Society

On Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., the International Studies Society meets in the Hyrum Manwaring Center. The exact location varies, so contact the adviser and president. David N. Campbell is the society adviser and the faculty member in the Department of the History, Geography and Political Science, and Lydia Lassen, the president.



Philosophical Society

In the John Taylor Building room 130, students can participate in the Philosophical Society on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The society’s purpose is to provide students with an atmosphere where students can form friendships as they participate in philosophical discussion. Students can contact the Society president, Ben Tingey, or the advisor, Brian Merrill, a faculty member in the Department of Humanities and Philosophy.

Phi Alpha Theta

The Phi Alpha Theta Society is a national history honors society that students can attend in the Thomas E. Ricks Building during the first week of each month. For more information, contact Roger Wiblin, a visiting faculty member in the Department of History, Geography and Political Society, or the Society president, Amber Hughes. According to the Phi Alpha Theta page, the society promotes, “the study of history through the encouragement of research, good teaching, publication and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians.”

To join the society students must have 12 history credits as well as a minimum 3.1 GPA in history and a minimum 3.0 GPA overall. Membership also comes with a $60 fee. Students interested in applying should check the society’s bulletin board in the Ricks Building or talk to Brother Yost in room 262M of the Ricks Building.

Pi Sigma Alpha (Political Affairs Society)

The Political Affairs Society, Pi Sigma Alpha, meets in the Ricks Building every other Wednesday. Interested students can contact president Nicholas Loosle, or Travis Smith, the Society advisor and Political Science faculty member. The society seeks to bring together politically-minded students to foster connections through activities. These activities have included debates, moot court trials and retreats.

Pre-Law Society

The Pre-Law Society meets in room 366 of the MC at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Students can email the president, Mark Feistl, and Steve Dalling, the Alumni Placement manager for more information. The Pre-Law society helps students prepare for law school by providing LSAT prep and networking opportunities. They also feature practicing lawyers as guest speakers to help students identify what area of law interests them most.

Spanish Honor Society – Chi Delta

The Chi Delta Chapter of Sigma Delta Pi is the school’s Spanish honors society. For more information, students can contact Robert Colvin, a faculty member in the Department of Languages and International Studies.

Each club and society gives students opportunities to network and become more involved. For more information on all the academic societies, visit https://www.byui.edu/societies.