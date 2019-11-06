Clumped, cramped and crammed

New apartment complexes continue to sprout up each semester as more and more students attend BYU-Idaho. Although most students live within walking distance of campus, the freezing temperatures could influence many students to drive to class.

However, parking passes run out quickly, and having a parking pass does not guarantee a spot. Some popular lots, like the North Zone, fill up quickly in the mornings.

Not only is there limited parking availability on campus, but many apartment complexes run out of parking spots as well. Complexes, like The Cedars, get so full they recommended students park by the Rexburg Temple — over a mile away. Visitor parking at these complexes also fill up quickly.

The high demand for parking, along with the limited availability, has caused some frustration among BYU-I students.

“In the last three years, I’ve had seven boots,” said Jon Wither, a junior studying business management. “I also think we need a lot more parking on campus due to there being a lot more students accepted into this school. I couldn’t find parking close to my class and there was a time crunch, so I would just decide to park somewhere random to make it.”

Wither said he would receive tickets in those instances.

In response to the growth of the school, the BYU-Idaho administration has made plans to build more parking.

“They are planning on building a lot where the Kirkham building was,” said Chad Alldredge, one of the administrative architects for BYU-Idaho. “I would anticipate it being completed in the fall of 2020.”

According to BYU-I Parking Services, Winter 2020 Parking Permits will be available for online requests beginning December 2 and will be available for pickup at BYU-Idaho Student Express.

Bike permits and biking accommodations are available as well. Skateboards and longboards are not allowed at BYU-I.