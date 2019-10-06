College Dean Edwin Sexton released from the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy

Edwin A. Sexton, dean of the college of business and communication for BYU-Idaho, was released from the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy as an Area Seventy during the Saturday Afternoon Session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference of the Church.

Sexton was first sustained an Area Seventy on April 6, 2014, and has served as a former bishop, high councilor, mission president, stake mission president, stake president’s counselor and stake president, in addition to his service as an Area Seventy.

In April 26, 2011 Sexton gave a devotional talk titled, “A Spirit Hath Not Flesh and Bones, As Ye See Me Have”

“We know that Heavenly Father authored a plan that would allow us to have the experience of living in mortality with a physical body, use agency to make choices in this life, be tested as we walk by faith, and thereby progress to become like Him and eventually, if we use our agency properly, return to His presence,” Sexton said in his devotional message.

With a bachelors degree in economics from Brigham Young University, a master degree in economics from the University of Illinois, and a Ph.D in economics also from the University of Illinois, Sexton has taught at BYU-Idaho for the last 14 years. Sexton continues to work with BYU-I as a professor and dean.

Among his accomplishments are several peer reviewed articles, which can be found on BYU-Idaho’s website.

Together with his wife Dawna, Sexton has six kids.