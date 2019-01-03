College of Agriculture and Life Sciences – Clubs and Societies

Sharing is caring!











Below is a list of the different societies developed by the College of Agriculture at BYU-Idaho:

Dietetics Society – This society meets every first and third Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss the process of becoming a dietician nutritionist while bringing in speakers, student research programs and service. Further information about location can be found on the society’s website at the beginning of each semester.

Healthcare Administration Society – Meetings are held on Thursday nights at 6 or 7 p.m. in the Clarke. More information can be found by contacting a presidency member on their website.

Industrial Hygiene and Safety Society – In this society, students are taught by graduates with degrees in occupational health and safety. They meet every first and third Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. in Clarke 133.

Metus Topiaria – This society meets on Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Benson 232.

Neuroscience Academic Society – This society meets Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Benson 270 to study and discuss the functions of the human brain.

Pre-Dental Society – Meetings for this society are held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in Benson 270.

Pre-Medical Society – This society helps aspiring doctors learn about and prepare for requirements for medical school. This society meets every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Benson 219.

Pre-Optometry Society – This student-led society meets every Thursday in Romney 105 at 2 p.m. This society helps students learn about optometry through different speakers such as current optometry students, optometrists and guest speakers.

Pre-Physician Assistant Society – This society meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in Benson 110.

Pre-Physical/Occupational Therapy Society – This society meets every first and third Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. The location of these meetings can be found on the society’s website at the beginning of each semester.

Rangeland Management Society – This society holds meetings on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Benson 220.

Therapeutic Recreation Management Society – Meetings for this society are held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Clarke 235.

Cardiovascular Perfusion Society – This society meets every other Thursday at 6 p.m. in Benson 122.

Other societies listed below have more information posted on their website at the beginning of each semester:

Exercise Physiology Society, Food Science Society, Wildlife and Fisheries Society, Public Health Society, Pre-Vet Society, Nursing Society, Pre-Chiropractic Society, Microbiology Society, Agronomy Society, Pre-Pharmacy Society