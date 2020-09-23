Ever wanted to walk the runway? Understand a hostile mob? Never leave the classroom? This may be the college for you.

From psychoanalysis to dating — and maybe a few crimes of passion on the side — the College of Education and Human Development prepares students for future careers and life goals armed with five departments and 12 majors.

Students interested in learning more about these departments or degree options can visit the Academic Advising Office in Chapman 101, schedule online or call (208) 496-1411.

This article pulls information from the BYU-I academic catalog and the individual department webpages.

Home and Family

Ever wanted to interpret baby babble? Dive into the semantics of dating? Prep a model to walk down the runway?

The Home and Family Department offers all this and more with its “hands-on classes, professional societies, internships, and student teaching placements.”

Courses are specifically designed to strengthen testimonies, teach skills to help maintain and strengthen the home and prepare students for careers in secondary education, graduate school and future professions.

Students can choose between five different majors: marriage and family studies; child development; family and consumer sciences education composite; family and consumer sciences extension; and FCS apparel entrepreneurship.

Psychology Department

If you don’t mind people asking if you’re psychoanalyzing them each time you mention your major, you might have tough enough skin for the Psychology Department.

With a choice between three emphases in the department’s one bachelor’s program, the psychology major focuses on providing students with opportunities to evaluate behavior and goals using the study of behavior, mental states and processes.

In order to graduate, the Psychology Department requires students to take the ETS Major Field Test in their last semester.

Religious Education

“It is clear that putting spiritual learning first does not relieve us from learning secular things,” said President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, at a CES fireside. “On the contrary, it gives our secular learning purpose and motivates us to work harder at it.”

Although it doesn’t offer any bachelor’s programs, the Religious Education Department provides the religion courses necessary to meet the general education religion requirement.

Each student is required to take four cornerstone classes: Jesus Christ and the Everlasting Gospel, The Teachings and Doctrine of the Book of Mormon, The Eternal Family and Foundations of the Restoration.

“These new courses are intended to be cornerstones of your religious education experience,” said Elder Paul V. Johnson, general authority seventy, as he announced these courses in the 2014 CES Devotional. “They are centered in the scriptures and the teachings of latter-day prophets, with a focus on the Savior, His doctrine, and significant events in Church history.”

Students can choose other courses ranging from world religions, family history, ancient temples and Isaiah.

Sociology and Social Work

From the immediate family to the hostile mob and from crime to religion, the Sociology and Social Work Department allows students to explore “the social causes and consequences of human behavior.”

Students in one of the two bachelor’s programs prepare for both higher education and future careers as they attain knowledge of culture, the social environment, social justice and an appreciation for the social and cultural influences affecting them and society.

The two majors are sociology and social work.

Teacher Education

For those who never want to leave the classroom, school can last until retirement.

Through its three bachelor’s programs, the Teacher Education Department prepares students to empower future generations and balances theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

The three bachelor’s degrees are early childhood education/early childhood special education, elementary education and special education K-12 generalist. Students pursuing degrees in specific secondary education topics should review the education degrees offered by individual departments.

Karla Laorange, teacher education department chair, invites freshmen to be “nurtured and challenged in becoming an educator.” She hopes students can receive guidance from the “highly-involved faculty.”