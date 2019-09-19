College of Physical Sciences and Engineering: degree options at a glance

With eight different departments, more than 40 different degrees are available to students interested in studying physical sciences and engineering. For further information on any majors in these departments, visit byui.edu/physical-sciences-engineering.

Department of Chemistry



According to the Department of Chemistry’s homepage, byui.edu/chemistry#degrees, the phrase “get in the element” signifies smaller classes where students can receive hands-on training with professors. Students can earn a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, chemistry and chemistry education. Students can also minor in chemistry and chemistry education within this department.

Department of Computer Information Technology



Bachelor degrees offered by the department of computer information technology, also known as “CIT,” vary. Computer information technology, web design and development are degree options for students, and available associate’s degrees include computer information systems and web design and development. Students interested in a minor within this department may choose from business analytics, computer information technology, web design (for non-majors), web development and web development (for non-majors) as an option, all according to the department’s website, byui.edu/computer-information-technology#degrees.



Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering



Different from the computer information technology majors and minors, the Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Department focuses more on computer theories through algorithms and advanced mathematics, rather than computer information systems, according to King University online. Students in this department focus more on the “why” of computers through bachelor’s degrees such as computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering and software engineering. One available associate’s degree is computer programming, which teaches several programming languages, software development and problem-solving skills that will allow students to debug and correct software system errors. Another available associate’s degrees is electrical and computer engineering, which teaches basic computer electronic systems design, computer programming debugging and correcting electronic system errors. These degrees are directed toward pathway and online degree students but remain available to all. A “C-” in all classes required for any major in this department is also required for graduation, according to the department’s website, byui.edu/computer-science-electrical-engineering/degrees-and-majors.



Department of Design and Construction Management

To start earning a degree, this department requires no prior construction experience. Available bachelor’s degrees include construction management,and virtual design and construction. Construction management, which involves organizing every step of a construction project from conception to completion, teaches students how to supervise employee safety, how to budget, how to schedule and how to maintain quality. Virtual design and construction differ by using advanced technology and 4D models to create construction plans.

According to the department’s homepage, byui.edu/design-and-construction-management, “These models help engineers and the construction team make strategic decisions on the project.”

Department of Geology

Bachelor’s degrees offered in this department include geology, earth science education, geospatial computing and environmental geoscience. According to the Scroll article, Where does geology go?, most geology professors attend field camps from May 13 to June 28, and do not remain on campus during the spring semester. Students interested in any of these majors should plan accordingly with their class schedules and course work. For more information on the geology department, visit byui.edu/geology.

Department of Mathematics

According to the department of mathematics homepage, byui.edu/mathematics#degrees, faculty members dedicate their time to making students “a part of the equation” by helping them prepare for a future with quantitative, mathematical and statistical knowledge. Bachelor’s degrees offered include biostatistics, data science, mathematical sciences (applied mathematics emphasis), mathematical sciences (applied statistics emphasis), mathematical sciences (mathematical emphasis) and mathematics education composite. Associate degree options include data science.

Department of Mechanical Engineering

Bachelor’s degrees within this department include civil engineering and mechanical engineering. Students interested in civil engineering can emphasize in environmental/water resources, geotechnical, structural, transportation and general civil engineering. Mechanical engineering students can emphasize in many areas including agricultural technology, automotive, bio-medical, engineering management, manufacturing supply chain, material science, pre-medical, mining engineering, petroleum engineering, product development, programming and welding. According to the department’s website, byui.edu/mechanical-and-civil-engineering, the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam remains a requirement to become a professional engineer after graduation from BYU-Idaho. For more information on this test and how to prepare for it, visit byui.edu/mechanical-and-civil-engineering/civil-engr/civil-engineering-profession/fe-exam.

Department of Physics

“The Physics Department offers students a solid foundation in both classical and modern physics,” according to the department of physics homepage, byui.edu/physics#degrees.

Bachelor’s degrees in physics are available to students with the following emphases as options: astronomy, biophysics, chemistry, computational emphasis, engineering, geophysics, mathematical, medical and pre-medical. A bachelor‘s degree in physics education is also an option for students as well as minors in physics, physical education and physical science education. Each degree within the department of physics helps students develop skills in reasoning, mathematics and communication.