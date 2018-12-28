College of Physical Sciences and Engineering- Societies

Sharing is caring!











Advancement of Material and Process Engineering Society

There is no regular meeting schedule for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering Society. For more information on this society contact Surindra Maraj.

Amateur Radio Society

The Amateur Radio Society meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. The meetings are held in the Science and Technology Center, room 294.

American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)

There is currently no regular meeting schedule for the American Society of Civil Engineers. For more information on this society contact Chase Humphries.

American Welding Society

The American Welding Society was founded to advance the science, technology and application of welding, including brazing, soldering and thermal spraying. It is a non-profit organization, and meetings are held on Thursdays at 2 p.m. in the Mark Austin Building room 174.

Architecture and Construction Management. (ACMS) Society

The Architecture and Construction Management Society meets on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. in Austin 110A.

ASME – American Society of Mechanical Engineers

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers is for all engineers who have a passion for management, designing, manufacturing and many other aspects of engineering. This society provides opportunities for students to succeed in their academic, personal or occupational life.

Membership is free for the first year, but $25 to renew membership.

Astronomical Society

Information about the Astronomical Society is sent to physics majors-especially those who have an emphasis in astronomy-via mass email. For more information contact Hannah Chesley.

Biomedical Engineering Society

The Biomedical Engineering Society works on projects related to health and wellness. These include medical devices, prosthetics, bionics and other projects.

Meetings are conducted on Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. in the STC 385.

Data Science Society

The Data Science Society meets on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in the STC 361.

IEEE Student Branch Society

The IEEE Student Branch Society meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the STC 243.

CIT Society

The Computer Information Technology Society meets on Thursdays at 2 p.m. in the STC 361.

Cyber Security Society

The Cyber Security Society meets on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in the STC.

Geological Society

To join the Geological Society, students must fill out the form on the society’s page. During the winter semester, it costs $10 per person or $15 for a couple. Mathematics Society

The Mathematics Society meetings are usually held on the first Thursday at 2 p.m. in Ricks 229. After the first meeting, information is sent through email.

Physics Society

The Physics Society costs $20 per year for national dues. Their meetings are held on some Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. in the Romney 127.

SAMPE Student Chapter Society

The SAMPE Student Chapter Society meets on Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Austin 210.

Artificial Intelligence Society

The Artificial Intelligence Society seeks to introduce students to artificial intelligence. They welcome any student regardless of experience. They work in teams on game development, robotics, natural language processing and machine learning.

Automotive Engineering Society

The Automotive Engineering Society leadership meets on Thursdays at 2 p.m. in the Austin 110 and the Supermileage team meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:15 p.m. in Austin 117.

Computing Machinery Society

The Computing Machinery Society meets on Thursdays at 2 p.m. in the STC, room 385.

Manufacturing Engineers Society

The Society of Manufacturing Engineers meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in Austin 171. Students who wish to join the society must contact Robert Pendell, go to sme.org and sign up online and buy a pair of safety glasses.

Tau Beta Pi

Tau Beta Pi is a national honor society for engineering majors. There are no regular meeting times.

Web Design & Development Society

The Web Design and Development Society meets on Thursdays from 2 to 3 p.m. in STC 356.

Women in Physics Leadership Society

The Women in Physics Society meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.