College Success offers guidance to freshman

In room 329 of the John L. Clarke building, a storm is brewing. Ford Call, a junior studying psychology, stands in the center of a classroom of 30 first-semester freshmen. He is giving direction to these students at the start of their college journey.

Call teaches a class called College Success. It’s a class that teaches freshmen how to not only succeed in college but in life.

“Teaching college success is a wonderful opportunity to serve,” said Call. “I love getting to meet new people, and I love learning from others, which is something we strive to do in the program.”

Even though Call is the one teaching, he is still learning from the principles he teaches daily. One of the principles that Call admires most is a growth mindset. A growth mindset is a principle of growing from our mistakes and weakness and learning how to run with them.

“I work to apply the principle of growth mindset. I know my weaknesses, and I know I have the ability to improve and grow,” Call said.

Though some might shy away from teaching, Call does not. He enjoys teaching freshmen and becoming closer to them.

“Honestly, the students aren’t that much younger than I am,” Call said. “I see them as fellow students, and I enjoy connecting with them and sharing what I’ve received from the program with them.”

With freshmen coming in every year, people like Call will be there to guide the younger generation through those trying times.