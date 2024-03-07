There are nine IBC businesses at BYU-Idaho that are all exploring the best ways to sell.

Stacie Storrer, an apparel entrepreneurship major, suggests that color theory potentially influences whether or not students break out their wallets.

Storrer, driven by her deep passion, has learned about fashion psychology and color theory from her coursework.

“Fashion psychology really is how you’re… manipulating yourself in the world to (help them) perceive your mood,” Storrer said.

Many IBC businesses have popped up around campus within the last two weeks. It begs the question, what can make these businesses approachable?

“People are more likely to buy from you if you look good. Pretty privilege is a real thing,” Storer said.

Questions may arise about what “dressing well” entails. Storrer says color theory plays a big role in that.

“It’s hard because sometimes people don’t realize what they’re putting on is scaring people away,” Storrer said.

Black

Suits. Funerals. Night sky.

“Black can be really intimidating in a dangerous way — such as a villain type of thing. That’s where you get the bad boy trophy vibe,” Storrer said. “It can also be intimidating in a very professional way like Sandra Bullock from ‘The Proposal’.”

She says it is a very profound and moody color, and it can have serious connotations due to its intensity.

“It‘s like that manager that is watching you and doesn’t say anything,” Storrer said.

Yellow

Sunshine. Caution signs. Bananas.

Although yellow is perceived to be a very optimistic and happy color, there can be negative connotations for the color in professional settings.

“It’s super cheerful, but it can make people think you’re immature,” Storrer said. “When you wear yellow, you are more likely to get into arguments. It can be an aggravating color for some people.”

Proceed with caution and giggles when wearing yellow.

Purple

Barney. Lavender. Grapes.

Anciently, the color purple is associated with royalty. Storrer describes it as a color that invokes mystery, luxury and richness.

“(This color is typically used when) outclassing your other partner, which can make them feel a little bit small and not very interesting,” Storrer said.

Wearing this color suggests that one may want to appear more impressive than others.

Red

Stop sign. Chili peppers. Fire.

Red is seen as a commanding color, says Storrer. Everyone seems to be thoroughly entranced with this color and it is eye-catching.

“If there’s someone you want to look at you, you wear red,” Storrer said.

White

Cotton. Paper. Snow.

When paired with other colors, white can become a great accenting piece, says Storer. However, white does not accentuate when on its own.

“It’s not intimidating. It’s peaceful. It’s serene. It’s purity,” Storrer said.

It is also not very telling of a certain intention, she says.

“It says nothing about your personality, so when you don’t know how you want to present yourself to someone, but you don’t actually want to leave a good or bad impression on them, you wear white,” Storrer says.

Miscellaneous

Other colors to keep in mind are neutral browns and grays.

“(These colors) are super boring,” Storrer said.

Another color to be wary of is hot pink.

“(Hot pink is) attention-grabbing like red, but feminine which I think leads people to think (you’re) crazy,” Storrer said.

Many IBC businesses hope to increase sales and numerous components assist in that endeavor.

Storrer gives one final piece of advice.

“(Wear things that) represent yourself (well)… because it’s hard when you’re second guessing how you’re looking to focus on what you’re saying,” Storrer said. “You should have clothes that give you a good foundation for what your words are saying so that people hear you better.”