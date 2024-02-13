It’s the season of love and couples are around every corner. Fear not; there is a solution for all the single ladies out there!

To Rom-Com or not to Rom-Com?

Romantic comedies can be the life or death of you. You can either laugh or cry your eyes out. Analyze your current love life, and pick your poison.

Laughing movies:

— 10 Things I Hate About You

— How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

— Crazy, Stupid, Love

— Enchanted

— Princess Bride

— Notting Hill

— Clueless

— The Proposal

— Ticket to Paradise

— 13 going on 30

Crying Movies:

— You’ve Got Mail

— While You Were Sleeping

— Forever My Girl

— Me Before You

— The Notebook

— The Fault in Our Stars

— A Walk to Remember

— Return to Me

— Only You

— Serendipity

“Being single doesn’t mean you’re lonely. It means you’re strong enough to wait for what you truly deserve,” said author Mandy Hale.

Indulge in the discount candy

The Valentine’s Day candy aisle is full of chocolate delights and heart-shaped everything.

Here are some options:

— Dove Chocolate

— SweetTarts Conversation Heart

— Hershey’s Hugs & Kisses

— Reese’s Hearts & Miniatures

— Jet-Puffed Strawberry Heart Marshmallows

Walmart offers great deals on Valentine’s Day candy on Feb. 15. You get double the candy for a cheaper price.

Drown your singleness in sugar.

And as Professor Lupin, from “Harry Potter,” said, “Eat, you’ll feel better.”

Plan a singles-only night in

Since everywhere will be crowded, due to the influx of couples, plan to stay in for the night.

— Watch movies

— Eat a bunch of candy

— Play girly games

Whatever happens on this day of love don’t forget to love yourself. Better luck next season!

In the words of the artist Art Leo, “I like being single. I’m always there when I need me.”