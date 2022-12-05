Column: 7 ways to finish strong in your online classes this semester

Because of COVID-19, advancements in technology, and convenience, more BYU-Idaho students are turning toward online learning.

As we enter the end of the semester, it is easy to get distracted by the upcoming holidays. Here are seven tools that can help you stay successful and motivated in your online courses and finish the semester strong.

1. Eliminate distractions

As tempting as it may be, put the phone down and pause Netflix as you work on assignments. Giving your full attention to your courses is crucial to success. When you take full interest in your work, you feel accountable and like you gave your all.

2. Form a virtual study group

One of the biggest complaints people have about online classes is feeling alone and lost throughout the course. Because there aren’t other students sitting next to them, it can be hard to know where to turn. Forming a virtual study group may be the answer.

It can seem intimidating to reach out to other students, but maybe they are struggling too. Connecting with classmates can help you now and possibly in future careers and networking. You can do this by reaching out to their student email or sending a message on I-Learn.

3. Don’t be afraid of your instructor

When you are transparent with the instructor, it makes it easier to ask questions.

The instructors at BYU-I care. They want you to succeed. The best way to do this is to communicate with them when you have questions or concerns.

4. Label all electronic documents

In an online class, it is especially important to keep your computer files organized. Label documents with names you will instantly remember. Organize your computer and you will feel less stressed when the 11:59 p.m. deadline comes around.

Since every assignment gets turned in electronically, keep copies of your work in case there is a mix-up during your submission.

5. Beat the deadlines

Because online classes are self-paced, it can be easy to procrastinate.



Having a mentality of “beating deadlines” naturally encourages people to get their work done sooner rather than later.

“If you beat deadlines, the surprise distractions and random life issues won’t be a burden,” said Ben Harding, a sophomore studying biomedical science.

6. Check your email and announcements regularly

Instructors may reach out about upcoming assignments, changes of due dates or announcements. Many professors do this through your Outlook email. It is helpful to make checking your email part of your daily routine. Turning on notifications can also help you stay on top of your coursework.

Another place where notifications are shown is through announcements on I-Learn. Keep this in mind as you are checking your assignments.

7. Block out time to work on your online class every day

“My biggest tip for online classes is to block off specific times to be working on the online work like you would for an in-person class,” said Kaitlyn Davis, a senior studying communication.

College students spend, on average, four hours a day online doing homework and studying. Make those hours count and take hold of your education.

Keeping a routine and scheduling your time will assure you peace of mind during finals week.