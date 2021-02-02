COLUMN: A great day for women

Jan. 20, 2021 is a day that will go down in history. Yes, it will be among the dates listed as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a day both loved and hated by a separated America, watching former President Donald Trump leave the office with President Joe Biden taking his place. However, neither of those events will be the reason this day goes down in history. Jan. 20, 2021 is the day the first female vice president was elected into the Oval Office.

This is a momentous reason to celebrate despite all of the unrest that exists in our country and world.

Women have made strides over the last century and a half to get to the place they are today. This timeline follows that journey.





History of women’s rights

In July 1848, the first women’s rights convention was held in New York. In 1869, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton founded the National Woman Suffrage Association.

In 1917, Jeannette Rankin was elected as the first woman in the House of Representatives. This unprecedented event occurred in the middle of World War I. While the events of this war shaped history, this year can and always will be a year to celebrate women finally having a voice in government.

In 1920, after nearly a century of fighting and pleading for equality, the 19th amendment was ratified and women were granted the right to vote.

1920 was also among the years of the Spanish Flu, one of the top 10 deadliest pandemics that took nearly 50 million lives. However, the event that flags this year in American history is the ratification of the 19th amendment.

This inch given to women, though very significant, was not enough. Empowered women all across the country continued to fight for gender equality. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed the Equal Pay Act, attempting to eliminate pay differences on the basis of sex.

In 1964, employment decisions also demanded the elimination of sex-based discrimination. The Vietnam War, which divided America as a nation, took place from 1954-1975. While this war and all of its horror left poor marks on America’s history, the years of 1963 and 1964 are years that will forever celebrate another milestone in gender equality.

Similarly, during the years of the Vietnam War and when the Watergate Scandal occurred, Title IX, demanding equality on the basis of sex in educational settings became law in 1972.

Sandra Day O’Connor courageously became the first woman on the Supreme Court in 1981.

Women have continued to find themselves in governmental decision-making positions throughout the 21st century thus far. Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female Speaker of the House in 2007.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton made history as the first female presidential candidate to be her party’s nominee.





Where we are today

Among the first and few powerful women to be elected into a government office, existed a form of animosity toward these leaders and what they stood for. While highly debated, the positions they held, the history they made, the strides they took toward gender equality will also have a stronger weight than the divided feelings American citizens had about their policies.

We have had a lot of years like 2020 in the existence of our country. Many years don’t exactly show up on America’s resume as “impressive.” However, amidst all of the commotion and pain exists beautiful progression. Those years tarnished with war, illness and governmental mistakes have a light that shines brighter. A light of progress and strides made toward equality.

2021 will go down in history. Don’t let it go down as being a year the pandemic continued or a divided America split even further apart. Celebrate what there is to celebrate. Regardless of how you feel about President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, she made history this year.

Women took another step closer to complete equality which generations before have fought for. Welcome, Madam Vice President, we sure are glad we get to witness you making history.