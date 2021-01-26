COLUMN: Benefiting from boredom

Recent data has shown that, on average, adults will spend just under seven years of their lives on social media.

Manoush Zomorodi, author of the book “Bored and Brilliant,” shared in a TED talk how this statistic has become real for her as well.

“All the cracks in my day were filled with phone time,” said Zomorodi.

When her first son was born, the only way his colicky screaming would stop was if he were lulled in a moving stroller. This meant that she had to walk him, which she did for 10-15 miles every day.

On these walks, Zomorodi realized how bored she became. After about three months of these long walks, her mind started to wander. Ideas of how to combine being a mother with being a journalist at the same time sparked in her mind.

“I created my dream job hosting a public radio show,” Zomorodi said.

However, after getting her first iPhone and becoming heavily involved on Twitter, her “good ideas” came to a halt.

“When the technology took over, that is when I hit a wall,” Zomorodi said.

Maybe the amount of time spent with technology wouldn’t be so alarming if all that screen time was spent collaborating with coworkers on innovative ideas to improve their company if it was spent building and managing websites for average people to get involved in humanitarian efforts, or even if it was spent journaling out ideas for dreams and goals.

Most screen time, however, is mindless scrolling through platforms like Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

Our culture is one of constant stimulation. Society silently sends the message: the more packed our day is, the more productive and successful we are.

When our brains are constantly stimulated, we don’t give them time to connect the dots. Just like runners taking time to stretch after a race, our brains need moments to process all the information they receive throughout the day. We need to let them do their main job — thinking.

If students continue the habit of filling every waking moment with text messages, Netflix and scrolling through social media platforms, their creativity and productivity will suffer.

Zomorodi advocates for boredom. In her book “Bored and Brilliant,” she urges readers to allow themselves time to be bored, to stare at a wall or to do nothing but sit and think.

In 2001, the Default Mode Network (DMN) of the brain was discovered. Neuroscientists noticed while a brain was in a resting state, it wasn’t resting at all. When a person is engaged with external stimuli, parts of the brain such as the medial prefrontal cortex and the posterior cingulate cortex are at relatively low levels of activity. These neuroscientists then found that, when external stimuli was eliminated and the mind was given time to “rest,” these parts of the brain sparked to a higher level of activity.

These parts of the brain are associated with long-term memory and organizing “different kinds of internal thoughts,” according to M.D. Peter Pressman.

In default mode, these scientists started to see that, while the brain was connecting all the dissonant thoughts of the day, it could not process properly while in a state of constant stimulation.

“Once you start daydreaming and allow your mind to really wander, you start thinking a little bit beyond the conscious, a little bit into the subconscious, which allows sort of different connections to take place. It’s really awesome, actually,” said Dr. Sandi Mann, Senior Psychology Lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire, to Zomorodi.

Because of the connections the mind makes when in default mode, studies have started to show that being in this state of mind more often can help increase creativity and productivity — two things that are crucial for college students.

In 2019, LinkedIn listed creativity as the number one soft skill that employers look for in future employees. As BYU-Idaho students grapple with the challenge of becoming top-tier candidates in their field of study, creativity should be a skill they work hard to cultivate.

“Creativity is the ability to perceive the world in new ways, to find hidden patterns, to make connections between seemingly disparate things, and to generate innovative solutions,” Amy Blaschka, a social media ghostwriter, wrote in an article for Forbes.

Creativity applies in daily life as much as it applies in work life. Avery Adams-Hart, a property manager for a BYU-I approved housing complex, shared how creativity is a part of her work life, maybe even more than it’s part of her school life.

“I have to be creative with the students, giving them incentives to serve their roommates,” Adams-Hart said, “creating new ideas and new ways that inspire other people to do good.”

The value of creative thought is invaluable in all aspects of a student’s day.

“A lot of old philosophers spent incalculable amounts of time just thinking their own thoughts,” said Isaiah Adams-Hart, a senior studying psychology. “That philosophy that they’ve introduced has formed so much of culture and society as we know it because they weren’t bent on that external stimuli.”

Adams-Hart said that even though the time we live in, a time of technological advances, is different than the time of ancient philosophers, the “benefit of thinking thoughts is still the same.”

Instead of letting their tasks, projects and phones do the thinking for them, BYU-I students should be more conscious of the time they spend distracting themselves versus letting their minds run on autopilot for a few moments.

“Ask yourself, what am I really looking for?” Zomorodi said. “If it’s to check email, that’s fine! Do it and be done. But if it’s to distract yourself from doing the hard work that comes with deeper thinking, take a break. Stare out the window.”

Laying down on my yoga mat for ten minutes of meditation does wonders for my creativity. I’m constantly busy completing one task after another, but when I take the time to be calm, lightbulbs go off in my head. An idea for how to complete an article will spark, or a way to serve my roommate will form in my mind. The puzzle pieces of the day up to that point seem to settle into their designated positions, making me feel more able to conquer the rest of the day ahead of me.

A bit of boredom benefits me; it can do the same for other students.