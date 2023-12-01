Christmas trees are a necessity for the holiday season. Here are five places in the Rexburg area to find live Christmas trees.

Spencer’s Christmas Trees

Spencer’s Christmas Trees in Rigby, Idaho, offers a wide selection that is suitable for family visits. The business is open from 5-8 p.m. on weeknights and Saturdays, providing hot chocolate and fire on chilly evenings. The company provides a variety of trees, ranging from 3 to 15 feet. Prices start at $20. More information is available on Spencer’s Christmas Trees website.

Ace Hardware

A little-known secret, Ace Hardware sells Christmas trees. Whether they sell live or plastic trees depends on the store, but in previous years, Rigby’s Ace Hardware has sold live trees. Find Ace Hardware locations here.

Home Depot

The Home Depot in Idaho Falls sells a variety of locally sourced live Christmas trees. Shorter trees start in the $40 range. Home Depot also sells a variety of decorations to go with the tree.

Getting a Permit

The last option for live Christmas trees near Rexburg is to cut them yourself. A popular spot for locals to cut fir trees is deep in the forested area of Green Canyon, although a permit is needed.

To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, search for Caribou-Targhee National Forest Christmas Tree Permits on the government recreation website. Permits for trees up to 20 feet are $15; there is an additional fee when purchasing the permit online. More important details such as cutting areas, dates and height requirements can be found here.