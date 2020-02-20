COLUMN: Equal and fair representation matters

I love movies. Movies are a huge part of my family’s lives. Every time we see each other, we end up talking about movies or seeing a movie.

Something that has always bothered me, however, is the true lack of representation in cinema.



Now, I can feel some of you rolling your eyes already, but really think about it. For straight white males, such as myself, there are hundreds upon hundreds of characters to relate to.

You want a hero that has a strict moral code and always wins the day? Captain America, Luke Skywalker, Gandalf, Superman, The Flash, Harry Potter, etc.



You want someone who is gritty and no-nonsense? Han Solo, James Bond, Wolverine, The Punisher, Daredevil, Batman and the list goes on and on.

What do other ethnicities and sexualities have? For a majority of blockbuster cinema, it’s stereotypes and side characters. This is a major problem in cinema that we and major companies all choose to ignore. God did not create different groups of people for them just to be ignored.

This problem is not only ignored when it is brought up, it’s complained about as a nonexistent issue. Stephen King, famous horror writer and chairman on the Academy Awards committee recently tweeted this:

“I would never consider diversity in matters of art,” King said. “Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong.”

On face value this makes sense, but when you look deeper it’s blatantly wrong. To truly write a good story, you should be able to write characters with different backgrounds and motivations. This includes being able to write ethnic and LGBT+ characters.

To have the same vanilla/stereotypical character throughout your story is boring and bad writing in general. What’s worse than no representation is pandering, and no one has mastered this “art” better than Disney.

For years after Frozen was released, fans theorized about Elsa being lesbian, so when Frozen 2 rolled around, people were excited to figure out if they were right.

What did Disney do? They introduced a potential love interest, Honeymaren, and never confirmed or denied if they were dating or not. That’s not even the worse case of queerbaiting by Disney.

When news was released around about the live-action Beauty and the Beast, it was revealed that Disney would introduce their first “gay” character in an exclusively gay scene.



That was when the internet blew up. A boycott was started, articles were written and theories about what was going to happen blazed through the internet.

What was all this fuss about? A two-second (yes I counted) dance between Gaston’s sidekick, Lefou, and an unnamed male character. Whatever your beliefs are on the LGBT+ community, you must admit this is annoying.

For big studios such as Disney, straddling the fence on representation is not acceptable anymore. When being gay is still illegal and punishable by death in many countries, we as consumers have to demand companies pick a side.