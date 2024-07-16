After hours of searching through racks, there it is — the perfect find.

Thrifting is like a never-ending treasure hunt, where the treasure can be anything. The options are so vast. Eyes light up at the sight of a cool sweater, a camera tripod or a vintage fire truck cake pan.

For Carlie England, an apparel entrepreneurship senior, yard sales hold the same captivation.

Sure, they can be intimidating. Where to find them? What to look for? How long does one stay before giving up? When does one barter over the price? How does one even bring that up?

As the weather gets warmer, more and more yard sales start popping up, and the hunting begins. An itch to get out of the house creeps under the skin, and the only way to fix it is to get outside.

Learning how to find hidden treasures in a giant sea of items is a great remedy for those summer shivers.

Scouting a path

Those cardboard boxes on street corners with hard-to-read addresses are often passed too soon to comprehend. So, where can they be found?

Facebook

Searching Facebook can help narrow the hunt. People want their stuff sold, so they will post in yard sale-centered groups or on Facebook Marketplace.

Generally looking up “Yard sales near me” in the search bar or on Facebook Marketplace warrants a few good results if nothing else works.

Classifieds

Local newspapers can also be helpful. They often have a section in the classified ads dedicated to yard sale posting. Although those can be convenient while searching, they have decreased in popularity.

There may also be ads on bulletin boards in grocery stores, libraries or other public spaces.

Follow the signs

England has been going to yard sales since she was a little girl and likes to stick to her roots by following the address signs she sees from her car.

“Usually, one sign would lead to another; we would just see them going down the street,” England said.

She has found that this creates an exciting chase and mini thrill when the potential swag is unlimited. She usually goes with a buddy who can map the addresses for her while she is driving.=

Finding the loot

England recommends keeping an open mind. Each sale is so unique that only looking for one item can make things tough. As an apparel major, she spends most of her time browsing fabric panels and sheets that she can use to create clothes.

“Be consistent. If you go to a lot of them, then you’ll start to find things that you want,” England said.

Staying or sailing

Part of finding treasures at sales like these is knowing when to stop.

“Each year, Americans host an estimated 6.5 to 9 million garage sales,” according to an article from Cengage.

With many yard sales across the country, the perfect item probably isn’t at each sale. However, going from house to house can increase the chances of finding treasure.

England suggests walking up and surveying the scene for a few minutes. She decides to leave if there is nothing urgently promising. She reminds treasure hunters that even if there’s nothing to be found at the first stop, they should keep looking.

Bartering for goods

Asking about an unknown price is already enough to spike nerves. If the seller goes too high, is it worth the time to try and figure something out?

Emily Hymas, a student at BYU-Idaho, helps her family run an annual yard sale, and she recommends trying to find a price compromise.

“Truly we don’t really care too much about the price, we are just trying to get rid of stuff,” Hymas said.

She explained that for the sale, her whole family would find the items they didn’t want or need anymore, and if none of it sold, it would just be donated.

Bartering can be intimidating, but most sellers are willing to negotiate a price that satisfies both parties. Don’t be afraid to try.

Going to yard sales is a low-stakes way to get outside while the sun is out and a great way to participate in the community. Now go find treasure.