COLUMN: Ghouls and goblins, oh my!

The air starts to get crisper, and the leaves begin turning to hues of red, orange and yellow.

I take a deep breath in. “Ah, fall.”

Things just get better in the fall. It’s the only season I experience full serotonin overload. But why is that? Halloween, of course.

Jack-o‘-lanterns adorn front porches, festive socks and sweaters warm their wearers, and the streets of Hemming Village are decorated with fake tombstones, skeletons and monsters.

Halloween is the best holiday for three reasons.

First, it’s the first holiday in the “holy trinity” of holidays. After Halloween, we still have both Thanksgiving to look forward to and Christmas to look forward to.

Second, there are so many activities to do during the Halloween season: pumpkin carving, apple picking, haunted houses and Tim Burton movies. Third, you get to dress up as whoever or whatever you want, and you get to be a different person for a night. You could be a vampire, a witch or a character from your favorite TV show.

Halloween parties may be canceled this year due to COVID-19, but fall activities are not. You can still carve pumpkins, drink apple cider, watch spooky movies, decorate your house and take pictures as ghosts or witches with your friends — or you can dress up and hang out in your living room.

We can make the best of this quarantine Halloween.