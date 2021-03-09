COLUMN: How a satirical telenovela got me through 2020

Halfway through 2020, I was as worn down as everyone else. Quarantine was lonely, school was exhausting, and my internship was demanding. I needed a pick-me-up.

I recalled a show a few of my friends had told me over and over to watch.

“You would LOVE it.”

“It’s the best show on Netflix.”

“That show is life-changing.”

No, really. Some people told me this show changed their life. It’s hard turn away from a claim like that. I watched the first few episodes in 2019, but it was moving slower than I was used to, and I had no idea what would come.

So in May of 2020, I picked back up where I had left off. Little did I know how much Jane the Virgin had to offer.

I’m going to give away as little as possible while I talk about it. Believe me, this is not the kind of show you want spoiled before you watch it.

Every character from the heroine, Jane; to the love interests, Michael and Rafael; to the villain, (redacted), has an arc of development that blows me away.

The attention to detail shone through in linked dialogue between scenes, long-term plot lines and the consistent use of magical realism.

The writers didn’t shy away from addressing real-life issues a family of Latina women would face in Miami; things like immigration law, deaths of loved ones and even dangerous power dynamics in romantic relationships.

While all of these elements played into the beauty of the show, the pure joy of it all was what stole the show. Each episode had the potential to make me laugh or cry, and nearly all of them made me do one or both. Jane’s optimism and motivation rubbed off on me, but so did her ability to recognize her mistakes and improve. By the end of the show, I had genuine love and concern for every character. I wanted the best possible outcome for them, and best of all, I got to see it happen.

During a time when I desperately needed something to help me laugh and cry and feel, Jane the Virgin gave that to me.