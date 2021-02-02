COLUMN: How and where to car camp this winter

Rexburg winters are fun. I know, unpopular opinion, but the truth is the winter semester is as fun as you make it. If you’re one of those students constantly complaining about the cold and wind and lack of activities, let’s be real, you are lacking creativity.

It’s February, the start of the winter semester at BYU-Idaho and instead of staying locked inside, go car camping.

What you need to know:

You need a car. Preferably a car with back seats that can lay flat.

Yes. You do need at least 10 sleeping bags per person. And it would probably be a good idea to bring a sleeping pad.

Some cool long-johns, a long-sleeve shirt, a sweater shirt, a hoodie, a fleece and a winter coat are recommended. If you can’t move, you’re doing it right.

Don’t forget a toque — my Canadian way of saying “beanie.” Do NOT wear a hat with a giant pom-pom at the end. It’s just uncomfortable.

Wear three layers of socks. Bring two pairs of gloves.

Pillows can be substituted with a balled-up hoodie. A giant pillow just takes up a lot of precious space.

Stick your phone down your shirt, your underwear or in a pocket. If you don’t, it’s going to die. And if it dies, how are you going to get those cool Instagram shots?

The car gets STEAMY, and not because you’re hiding in a church parking lot at 11:59 p.m. making out, but because humans breathe. Even in their sleep. If moisture gets trapped, you’ll wake up in a freezer so don’t forget to crack open your windows.

Bring cards or your laptop with a downloaded show. It’s February. The sun sets at 5:35 p.m. That means you are sitting in the dark, in the cold, in a small space by dinner time with nothing to do.

Bring something to do.

Bring a couple of flashlights. Bring an ice-scraper. Bring a fiesta sized bag of lime Takis and a can of Cherry Coke and you’re all set.

Almost.

The best part about car camping is waking up in the morning. The air is crisp and quiet. Maybe it’s snowing, maybe you’re surrounded by mountains or a frozen lake. You get out of your car walking like that kid in A Christmas Story, start a sweet fire and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate while thawing by the cracking flames. It’s beautiful.

But in order to do any of this, you need a spot.

Free camping spots near Rexburg:

Note: This is specifically places your car can easily pull into.

1. Warm Slough

According to Free Campsites, this location includes one to five campsites with fire rings. Based on my own experience, there are also a couple of picnic tables available.

Warm Slough is less than a 15-minute drive from Rexburg.

2. Mud Lake

According to the Idaho Government Official Website, Mud Lake has two locations for overnight camping. Amenities include restrooms, fire rings and small pavilions. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a leash.

Mud Lake is about a 30-minute drive from Rexburg.

3. Caribou National Forest – Swan Valley

According to Free Campsites, this camping spot is down a three-mile gravel road. There are six to 15 campsites with plenty of space for an RV. The site also includes access to water and a fire ring. Pets are welcome.

It is about an hour long drive from Rexburg.

4. Below the Dam/Caribou Targhee National Forest

According to Free Campsites, this free camping area allows easy access for all sized rigs such as RVs. It also has plenty of wide-open sites on the river and surrounded by trees.

It is about an hour long drive from Rexburg.

5. Palisades Reservoir – Indian Creek

According to Free Campsites, there are about 30 campsites at this location open year-round. The camp area includes a boat ramp, fire rings and restrooms. Pet are welcome.

It is about an hour and 20-minute drive from Rexburg.

6. Tissue Point

According to Free Campsites, there are about six to 15 campsites at this location near Palisades reservoir. It is near a boat ramp, has fire rings and restrooms.

It is an hour and 30-minute drive from Rexburg.

7. National Forest Land

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the majority of National Forest Land, unless otherwise stated, is open for dispersed (free) camping. You can pull over on the side of the road or find a cool backcountry road.

The Department of Agriculture asks you to follow these guidelines when staying overnight in a national forest: camp at least 100 feet away from water sources, use existing fire rings or camp stoves, check fire restrictions, dispose of waste properly, always practice “Leave no Trace” and keep pets on a leash.

There are TONS of things to do in Rexburg. Or at least near Rexburg. Or within a two-hour drive. You just need to be creative.