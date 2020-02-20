COLUMN: Islamophobia is a disgrace to our pioneer ancestry

“While one portion of the human race is judging and condemning the other without mercy, the Great Parent of the universe looks upon the whole of the human family with a fatherly care and paternal regard; He views them as His offspring, and without any of the contracted feelings that influence the children of men,” — Joseph Smith





On the east side of Greece, there is a refugee camp located on the outskirts of Chalkida by the Aegean sea, called Ritsona. Hundreds of refugees from Eastern Europe, Western Asia and Africa reside here in cramped makeshift homes called caravans. Small pop up shops dot the camp as residents sell homemade foods and drinks as they wait out the clock to either return home, find a permanent home in Greece or head further west to Germany, Sweden, Canada or the United States.

It was in this camp, among the dusty gravel and sun-bleached caravan walls, that I met a boy from Iraq named Fadad. He couldn’t have been more than seven years old. When he told me his name, he cupped his hands over his mouth to emphasize the proper pronunciation, leaned to one side and practically shouted “FA” — then tilting his head to the other side to really drive the point home — “DAD.” Obviously the pronunciation had been a point of emphasis in previous encounters and he figured he would save us both time.

His cheerful behavior served a stark contrast to whatever narratives are usually associated with children in his situation. Fadad was neither a dangerous terrorist-in-waiting nor was he a miserable, helpless victim. He was Fadad, sent to pick up the laundry. Which is exactly where I ran into him, at the camp’s laundry center — a generous term for an empty trailer lined head-to-toe with mostly broken washing machines, the place I was most often assigned to work during my time at the camp.

I could never tell if his cheerful attitude and the way he bounced through camp was a result of a level of resiliency that outpaces my own by a couple of lightyears or someone who had been too young, and perhaps still was, to comprehend what had happened, whatever it was that forced his family into this camp. Probably both.

The basket of laundry for his family was clearly beyond the capacity of a seven-year-old. I offered to help him take it back to his caravan — an offer he gladly accepted. It was during this walk that he informed me of the pronunciation of his name, and with surprisingly good English told me that he, his two parents and five siblings came to the camp from Iraq.

We got to his caravan as his black bowl haircut bounced on his shoulders in rhythm with his sandals flopping on the gravel; he pulled back the tarp that led to their caravan and let me in. I set down the basket on a floor that remained dusty, despite all the times I’m sure the broom leaning against the wall had attempted to make it otherwise.

This was the first time I had been in one of the caravans at the camp, and for a moment, I caught a glimpse of the daily reality of what living here meant: foreign languages, foreign lands, foreign weather, constant dust in the few rooms your family of eight is living in and any memories of home are tainted by whatever horrors forced you to leave them behind. I waved goodbye to Fadad and fumbled out an attempted goodbye in the Arabic I had been learning since I had arrived.

It was only a glimpse of their reality, and somehow the joy of Fadad only made it more heartbreaking — a joy that was never meant to be shared with me, but instead with family, friends and neighbors in Iraq. These thoughts consumed me for the rest of the day and into the night. I have wept, as I did that night, many times thinking of Fadad and his family.

“We would do well to look into the bearings of the history of nations, and the dealings of God with them, as impartially as we can at all times, and cull out all the good there has been, is, or may be, and acknowledge the hand of God in all things.” — Parley P. Pratt

I have lived in eight states within the United States. In each state, I have spent a significant, if not almost exclusive, time in Latter-day Saint communities. Every state and community has shared certain commonalities and yet also remained completely unique and distinguishable from one another. Unfortunately, one of the common themes I have been horrified to discover is the ugly child of bigotry often referred to as Islamophobia. In actions, words, sentiments and behaviors on a broad spectrum of severity, this particular brand of ugliness would inevitably emerge.

To be clear, Islamophobia is not an exclusive Latter-day Saint problem. It just stands out with a breathtaking amount of hypocrisy in a religion that once upon a time was in its entirety driven from the eastern United States and into Mexico as religious refugees. A religion persecuted because of irrational fear, misinformation and bigotry from American Christians during the 19th century.

More times than I could possibly keep track of, I have sat in a chapel where a sign plastered on the outside read the words “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitors welcome,” and been warned not to trust “Anti-Mormon” historical accounts or descriptions of our people — After all, would you listen to an account of Jesus written by his detractors? — that perpetuate negative stereotypes, misleading claims about our history or doctrine or that would equate individual members with the worst actions of historical figures.

So, what happens, I ask, to that need for proper representation for religion and culture with our Muslim brothers and sisters?

Suddenly those not anywhere close to being affiliated with the religion, obviously filled with biases, prejudice and contempt get free passes to fear-monger among us and we readily drink it up just as eager as we do the water in our paper sacrament cups on Sunday. The same Latter-day Saints who talk about the horrors their ancestors endured at the hands of violent mobs retreat from their soapbox in Sunday school only to gleefully join an online mob of hate who relishes in similar sentiments like those that persecuted their forefathers.

“Indifference is always the friend of the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor — never his victim, whose pain is magnified when he or she feels forgotten.” — Ellie Weisel

If you feel that the teachings and doctrine of Jesus Christ are not enough for you, then perhaps you can consider the examples of Church leaders, whether it be President Russell M. Nelson’s support and outreach to our Muslim brothers and sisters after the Christchurch attacks in New Zealand, or, even more recently, Elder Gary Stevenson’s comments at an NAACP event in honor of civil rights day, where he condemned and reasserted the Church’s disavowal of the racist belief that skin color has ever had anything to do with curses or God’s approval.

If you are saying to yourself:

“Well, I’ve never shared an Islamophobic joke online.”

“I’ve never made an insensitive comment about 9/11 and Muslims.”

“I certainly haven’t committed a hate crime or tried to intimidate any Muslims.”

“I don’t avoid or dismiss Muslims while out in public.”

If this is the case, congratulations on not being a bigot. Yet, I remember reading somewhere that as disciples of Jesus Christ we mourn with those who mourn. I remember reading somewhere that we should comfort those who stand in need of comfort. Strangely, though, I don’t recall finding a single passage of scripture that asserts that as disciples of Christ we only help the people we have personally persecuted, afflicted or oppressed. I do, however, readily recall a certain plaque that reads “visitors welcome.”

Moral indifference to those different from us is not only an attack on our own religious liberty as Joseph Smith suggested, but it is also shockingly hypocritical given the shared experience of our religious history.

Small actions can begin to root out this stain in our religious community, like highlighting the stories and values of our Muslim neighbors even, and maybe especially, in a Church context. Consider privately reaching out to that person you know is constantly sharing Islamaphobic content on their social media, let them know that you find what they are sharing to be inappropriate. Speak up when you see incidents of aggression towards Muslims in public or privately in conversations with friends and family.

For example, you don’t have to love or hate Barack Obama any more or less than you currently do, but peddling conspiracies that he is secretly a Muslim is part of the problem. Even if you were to find actual evidence that Obama is, or ever was a Muslim, that would never consist of an indictment of his character one way or another. You can simultaneously and passionately express disfavor with his policies, leadership or even his character while also firmly stating that conspiracies of this nature are unnecessary and damaging in your critiques.

To this day, and justifiably so, as Latter-day Saints we bristle when jokes are hurled at us about doctrinal points, stereotypes are made, accusations of immoral practices or Tony award-winning musicals are created to mock us. Thankfully though, the days of “extermination orders” from the United States government, violent mobs and lawless persecution have passed.

So every time I hear a “harmless joke” about the two ladies walking down the street wearing hijabs, the shameless chest-thumping of “America first” and the many virtues of “Muslim bans” or a conspiracy-theory driven panic about Sharia law, my mind goes thousands of miles from here, to that dusty refugee camp in Greece where I see a seven-year-old boy with a floppy bowl haircut telling someone how to pronounce his name.

Maybe he made it out of that camp, maybe his family beat the odds and was allowed to resettle in the United States. I just hope that if he is here, he isn’t hearing the same hypocritical bigotry that I am.